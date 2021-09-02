Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life TX law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new TX law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro life laws on the books in SD.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 2, 2021
6 thoughts on “Noem vows to strengthen abortion laws after Texas decision”
Conservative principles apply to this, and we’ll be creating government to protect the safety of babies.
Can’t have another red-state Governor getting national headlines, John!
Abortion was basically illegal in christian “conservative ” nazi Germany by the “government to protect the safety of babies.”…….
Those who wish to abort on demand have plenty of states to go to.
With the potential to save the lives of more babies, this is a fight I would welcome.
Assuming you know what spermicide is, should it be banned?
How did your last “fight” go?
if you people should get your wish and abortion became illegal— what should be the punishment for the woman and provider of an “illegal” abortion?
If a person shotguns a living 1 year old what should be the punishment?