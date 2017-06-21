Noem’s Women, Peace, and Security Act Passes House

Washington, D.C. – Sponsored by Rep. Kristi Noem, H.R.2484, the Women, Peace, and Security Act, today passed the U.S. House of Representatives with unanimous support. This bipartisan legislation would require the U.S. to develop a comprehensive strategy to increase and strengthen women’s participation in peace negotiations and conflict prevention globally.

“Conflict knows no gender, just as peace should know no gender,” said Noem. “Even so, it’s true women are often impacted by conflict differently than their male counterparts. In some cases, terrorist groups, like ISIL, traffic women to generate revenue. In other cases, it’s women who primarily manage a war-torn country’s economy, as they keep markets, schools and the like running while their sons, brothers and husbands fight. In either case, it’s critical their voice be heard. Through meaningful congressional oversight, the Women, Peace, and Security Act will help ensure women gain a seat at the negotiating table. I’m hopeful this will help produce longer-lasting results – particularly in areas where increased stability can create greater security for the United States.”

Research shows that peace agreement is 35 percent more likely to last at least 15 years when women are involved. While some work has been done to include women at the negotiating table, this legislation would require a focused strategy with greater congressional oversight.

Companion legislation has been introduced in the Senate.

