North Dakota GOP facing takeover by populists; elections this weekend

In an interesting episode, our neighbor to the north is facing similar battles within their GOP ranks that South Dakota Republicans have had growing in the ranks, where populist activists seek to oust long-time carriers of water for the elephant:

North Dakota’s dominant political party may be on the cusp of coming under the control of conspiracy-addled populists. It all hinges on a meeting to be held this weekend.

—

The NDGOP is a very open organization. So much so the supposed “good old boys” and “elites” — the traditional Republicans who have been winning one election after another for 30 years — may, at a reorganization meeting to be held this coming weekend in Fargo, be given the boot by a small-but-active contingent of Trumpy culture warriors.

and..

Because it is not a top-down “good old boys” network, because it is not a walled garden for some imagined cabal of political elites, a smallish faction of angry populists have been able to manipulate the process to the point where they may well be in charge of the party after this weekend.

The NDGOP is so bottom-up it doesn’t even have a uniform set of bylaws for electing leadership around the state, something that has led to a lot of shenanigans..