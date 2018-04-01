Not April Fools – Libertarian Candidate for Gov: Going to Burn flag this summer, the Constitution doesn’t exist.

It would appear that CJ Abernathey, who has been a Libertarian for about a week now, and is the only Libertarian currently announced as running for Governor, has an event planned for this summer:

Yes, he’s planning on burning the flag. And according to Abernathey, it’s ok, because the constitution doesn’t really exist. From Facebook:

Ooookay.

The Libertarian State convention is April 14th. There are indications another challenger may emerge to run for the party nomination. It is unknown whether there will be any serious candidates running for the office of Governor on the Libertarian ticket.

