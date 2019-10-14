Not really getting a vibe about understanding South Dakota from the new Cap Journal reporter

In one of his first articles for the Pierre Based Capital Journal, reporter Joseph Barkoff starts his tenure off at the newspaper in an article which takes pokes at the Governor’s office and Senator Thune for their press people having “antiseptic” comments about Native American Day, and grumbling that no one was around Pierre yesterday:
After calls seeking comment were made to both offices, the response from their press secretaries was equally as antiseptic.
Governor Noem’s office responded with quotation marks around excerpts from an already published address by the Governor about the day.
Senator Thune’s office responded similarly with a reply of the already published Senator’s press release.
Hm. I’m not sure what he was expecting on a three-day weekend in Pierre, where the Capital City’s economy is driven by the State (and to a degree the Federal) Government.
Not to mention the fact that it’s the opening weekend of resident pheasant season. THAT unofficial holiday in the state is probably observed more than a couple of holidays put together. If it’s not driving snow, the population that isn’t remaining at home with the kids is out shooting the state bird. Or at least doing their best to do so.
But, that’s the state’s culture. Especially in Pierre.
Equally illustrative of the reporter’s unfamiliarity with the state is his facebook profile:
#StandwithPP in his profile pic? Er…yeah.
I have no doubts that there are other reporters in the state who personally have a pro-choice stance, but most of them usually don’t blare that they Stand with Planned Parenthood or declare other fairly charged political biases in their facebook profile. At least, they haven’t in the past.
I mean, that’s how a majority might demand in California where he hails from, but in South Dakota, the state’s voters and especially the politicians have a strong pro-life bent. Even the Democrats. (In the dictionary, See Billie Sutton (D-SD) who tried to ride the fence a bit).
So, right out of the gate it seems that the Cap Journal’s new political reporter is taking swings at Republicans for not kissing his tail, bitching that no one is around Pierre on resident opening Pheasant weekend, and declaring to everyone that he “stands with Planned Parenthood.”
Well… good luck with that.
I think we’ll see more of this as newspapers are gobbled up by corporate interests. We’re going to see a rotating crop of reporters come in and try to report on a state and things they don’t understand. It’s frustrating, but he won’t last long.
Why is he getting upset over them sharing their previously made public statements? Seems he’s more upset at himself for being late the game.
So, let’s say he’s a neoliberal. It fits the narrative that Operation Mockingbird was real and evolved into another program with a different name.
Maybe he doesn’t know yet that Planned Parenthood is a weaponized baby mill.
Planned Parenthood. The Patriot Act. Both are unfortunate examples of inappropriate naming.
For what it’s worth, I also #standwithPP….Pat Powers!
Well, thanks for that. And it gets confusing around here when that debate comes up. I don’t know if commenters hate them or me. (I assume it’s usually something I did.)
He should go back to Berkeley. He’s not too bright.
That Santa Rosa Junior College degree in “journalism” will come in handy when the Charmin runs out this winter.