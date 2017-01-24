For those of you watching the GOP Chairmanship race, the State Republican Party sent this note out today from Governor Daugaard, Congresswoman Noem, and Senators Rounds and Thune.
Note from GOP Leaders on Pam Roberts running for GOP Chair.
Nice. So when are they going to send out the announcement for Lederman?
If anyone else asks to send a letter about their running for chair, the staff better send it out. Egregious overstep to request staff to send out campaign materials on party letterhead. Should have been sent by one of the four listed to their lists.
I wonder if they even realize that the election will be contested?
Probably not.
Noem should not have gotten into this fight with her run for governor coming up. People will remember her meddling where Jackley (and/others) remained neutral.
I think it wholly appropriate for the party to communicate as a conduit on behalf of our US Senators, US Congresswoman, and Governor. Its about the endorsement by these four. I wouldn’t get hung up on the conduit.
It is wholly inappropriate. Imagine the party sending out a letter like this in a primary. It would never happen. Pam and Co. are using their positions to use the SDGOP, OUR party, as her campaign arm for SDGOP Chair. I feel bad for Budmayr who has to serve under anyone who is elected chair. If Pam doesn’t win reelection, he should be very, very worried about his position.
A “conduit?” Do you mean a “conduit” like the Keystone Pipeline?
Well that just about does it then, right?
Unless an “alternative fact” to all of this emerges…..
Anonymous 4:25,
If I were Ryan, I’d send out anything signed by the “Big Four” on a political matter and improper to be sent on official stationary.
Personally, I think this race speaks to our abundance of top notch people and both would capably do the job for our party. I think this is a distraction from what is important.
Yes, he should send those things out so long as it doesn’t appear that the party is interjecting itself in races that the party shouldn’t be a part of.
Thought excercise:
Congressperson X is running for governor in a heated party primary. Congressperson X endorses himself or herself, naturally. Congressperson X also receives the endorsement of Governor Y, Senator A and Senator B prior to the primary.
Senator A and Governor Y ask South Dakota Republican Party staff or chairperson to send an endorsement letter signed by all four mentioned above asking the party faithful to support Congressperson X in the primary.
The South Dakota Republican Party has remained neutral in our hypothetical race, as they have in previous hypothetical races. Because the request is coming from the “big four” should the party staff or chairperson send out the endorsement letter?
With the penchant of our governor raising taxes and going liberal, I will not support his choice. Especially after she declared she was not running and when the governor twisted her arm, she decided otherwise.
GO DAN.
The governor twisted her arm? Really?
Yeah, hard to blame staff on this deal. Thune et al say jump, the ED’s job is to ask how high.