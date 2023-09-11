Had a couple of people reach out to me this weekend confirming what I had heard on Friday, that the SDGOP National Committeewoman position is going to be an open contest at the next State Republican Convention, taking place in 2024. At the meeting, I’m told current GOP National Committeewoman Sandye Kading announced she would not be running again, making it the only open convention race so far seat that candidates will be competing for.
Public Utilities Commission, and the National Committeeman and Committeewoman positions are the only races that Convention Delegates have the opportunity to vote for at the next convention after 2022’s big contests.
Currently, PUC Commissioner Kristie Fiegen has announced she is running again. We have not heard from National Committeeman Ried Holien intentions to step down, so with the announcement of the only open seat at this time, there is likely to be a spirited campaign for the office.
13 thoughts on “Notes from the GOP Central Committee meeting on Saturday, National Committeewoman race confirmed to be open contest”
any bylaw changes? Moving the date of the state convention? Are they going to repeat the mistakes of the 2016 National Convention Delegate Selection process? Anything?
I hear Reid did a fantastic job— it would be a real shame to lose him!
agree. RH is awesome
Ried is a great committeeman and would be a great gop chairman, congressman, Governor.
So is there nobody on this blog who actually attended the CC meeting? Did they even have a quorum?
What is the date of the next state convention, and how will delegates to the national convention be selected?
Minnehaha needs new leadership.
Absolutely!!!!
Tornow is an embarrassment — he’s driving people away from the party!
Pennington does also.
Tornow and Jensen need to sit back and think before they open their mouths for every topic.
Wiik, Fitzgerald, Sheehan, Hoilen ran a good meeting despite the interference they faced by several disrupters. The rally the night before was a huge success and they were angry.
the rally was a huge success FOR TRUMP. when he loses the presidential race next year, he’ll still be able to come back around over the next decade and make sure johnson, rounds and thune get primaried like cheney. his super-power is retribution, and the remaining pieces of the gop are his little hammers to use like whack-a-mole.
I agree, mostly.
There were a few blatant oversights (no flag for the pledge, terrible utilization of the screens in the room for the meeting agenda + materials, and just general organization of the meeting). You could tell emphasis in effort was placed on the previous night’s event, as it should’ve been, but I still find some of the oversights to be like “C’mon man”.
I will say, I think CC leadership handled the interference as best they could, like you mentioned.