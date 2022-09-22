Billboards starting to go up. pic.twitter.com/BPHVmsbdfj
— Rep. Fred Deutsch (@FredDeutsch) September 21, 2022
According to an image posted to Twitter today by State Representative Fred Deutsch, at least one billboard has been placed advertising against Initiated Measure 27 with a disclaimer that is was paid for by the (Al) Novstrup for State Senate, Brandei (Schaefbauer) for House and (Carl) Perry for State House campaigns, who are all running in District 3.
One thought on “Novstrup, Perry & Schaefbauer District 3 campaigns paying for billboard against IM27 measure”
Good for them. Its a message we need to get out. We don’t need to resemble Denver, Portland or Seattle. Vote against IM 27