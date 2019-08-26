Now every beverage tastes like freedom. Posted on August 26, 2019 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ That’s funny… Every beverage tastes like freedom all of a sudden.. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Hilarious! And what a way to offend both Trump supporters and self-appointed “environmentalists!”
Oops! I meant “Trump haters.” Apologies. Re-read before posting, re-read before posting…!
Trump haters equals the vast majority of Americans. They must know something you don’t.
Michael,
Do you genuinely believe that things like plastic from straws are not bad for our planet?
Can you honestly tell me you think we can keep doing what we are doing and future generations wont see significant negative impacts?
I would love to know where you can find the information or ignorance to support that idea so vociferously.
Made in China.