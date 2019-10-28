Now that’s the humorous quote of the day

I have to give credit to socialist democrat Cory Heidelberger this evening for the funniest thing I’ve read today:

Dems, recognize the gravity of your situation, but don’t be lured by lazy SDGOP lies into thinking things are worse than they are.

Read that here.

So the Democrat party vice-chairman refuses to take the chair job when the chair (and ED) resigns, kicking the can down the road for a month and a half until they can find someone who wants to captain the Titanic, they’re on $10,000 monthly welfare checks from the national democrat party, yet still overspending in a state of deficit spending, the’ve had to close their offices, they’re in debt by $47,000, the FEC says they’re facing over 20,000 of impermissible contributions they’ll probably have to give back, not to mention whatever fine they’ll receive for the same audit, and the author himself has questioned whether they should just dissolve the Democrat party….

… but, Democrats should not be “lured by lazy SDGOP lies into thinking things are worse than they are.”

Dang. Now that’s funny.

I’m not sure how anyone could be convinced into thinking things are worse than they are. Because I don’t know that anyone could have made this up.