NRA Endorses Noem for Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The National Rifle Association (NRA) this week endorsed Kristi Noem for Governor of South Dakota. Noem, who once owned and operated a hunting lodge in northeastern South Dakota, learned to hunt at a young age and taught her children to do the same. She is a lifetime member of the NRA and has earned an A+ rating from the NRA.

“As much as hunting is a family tradition for us, we made it our family business for years as well, running a hunting lodge in northeastern South Dakota,” said Noem. “The Second Amendment is important, not only to our country, but to South Dakota’s way of life, our traditions, our families, and our economy. I will always defend that.”

In their endorsement, the NRA touted Noem as a “proven defender of the Second Amendment,” explaining she “fought against Obama-era regulations that limited gun rights and strongly supported pro-gun policies such as national right-to-carry reciprocity.”

Additionally, Noem supports constitutional carry and has said she’s committed to working with legislators, law enforcement, and others to get a constitutional carry bill passed and signed into law.

Read Noem’s Second Century Initiative to support pheasant hunting in South Dakota.

