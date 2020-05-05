NRA Rankings for Primary starting to slip out there..

Noticing a few of the NRA Primary election rankings are starting to slip out there tonignt.

In my Home District 7, they went down the line.. A,B & C..

In District 23, A’s went around to several of the candidates:

And in Rapid City, David Johnson did well against Janet Jensen in his race for District 33 senate…

And Jessica Castleberry was given an A and chosen over her opponent, Kevin Quick, a drug felon (who had been given suspended imposition of sentence) who only earned an “A qualified.”

Which leads one to the question… Is he even allowed to own a gun? (Maybe that’s what the whole q thing is about.)

Anyone else getting their NRL-PVF ratings for the primary? Drop me a note here.