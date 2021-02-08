NSU drops “Gypsy Days,” due to political correctness. And they’re coming for Hobo Day next.

It was announced today that Northern State University’s homecoming moniker of over 100 years is being dropped due to a spate of political correctness, where there are some who find the term “Gypsy Days” offensive, according to media reports:

Justin Fraase, vice president for enrollment, communications and marketing, said that since his arrival on campus four years ago, and even before, outside groups have made comments on social media and sent letters and emails about discontinuing the use of Gypsy Days. and… While the decision to shift to “homecoming” was made internally, Downs said there was a push from outside groups. Until hearing from them, Downs said, he hadn’t thought of Gypsy Days as offensive. and.. Selecting a new theme, Fraase said, should be a process that involves the community, alumni, faculty and staff with the idea that it would be inclusive.

Since the Snow Queen festival is held annually in Aberdeen where NSU is based, they could consider renaming the homecoming as NSU “Snowflake” Days.

Just a thought. I’ve also heard Hawaiian Day is popular on some campuses.

Oh, and Jackrabbits – we might make light of the controversy, but don’t think the forces of political correctness aren’t eventually coming for South Dakota’s largest institute of higher education.

Earlier this month, the South Carolina Republican filed an amendment to an appropriations package that would prohibit a certain type of federal funding “to any school to celebrate Hobo Day,” which raises an obvious question: Is there a scourge of government-funded hobo bacchanalias? Not exactly. In 2018, Norman introduced a bill identifying a lone culprit, South Dakota State University. “Not only is this celebration derogatory and negatively stereotypical, but it’s absolutely wasteful — plain and simple,” he said in a release announcing the bill, which attracted no co-sponsors.

*sigh*