NY Times Opinion Video – Blue States, you’re the problem.

From the New York Times comes a column/video today asking where all the Democrat utopias are:

It’s easy to blame the other side. And for many Democrats, it’s obvious that Republicans are thwarting progress toward a more equal society.

and..

In key respects, many blue states are actually doing worse than red states. It is in the blue states where affordable housing is often hardest to find, there are some of the most acute disparities in education funding and economic inequality is increasing most quickly.