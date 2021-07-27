Obituary for David Lust notes public memorial service on Saturday at Civic Center (The Monument) in Rapid City

From Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, details of the services for former State Representative David Lust are being announced:

Prominent business and civic leader, former state legislator, and loving husband and father, David Ellwood Lust, 53, of Rapid City, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2021 from a cardiac event.

A memorial service will be held for David at 1:30 pm MST on Saturday, July 31, at The Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument in Rapid City. A private Episcopal service will be held for the family. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/david-lust

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation/David Lust Fund, PO Box 231, Rapid City, SD 57709 for the ​​David Lust Memorial Fund or at https://bit.ly/dlustmemorial

If there are technical issues with the livestream or if you wish to view the service at a later time, the service will be recorded, uploaded later on Saturday and can be viewed at any time on this webpage.