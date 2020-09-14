Official release from Department of Public Safety on Hyde County Fatal Crash

Hyde County Fatal Crash
WHAT: Pedestrian-Vehicle Crash
Where: U.S. Highway 14, One mile west of Highmore, S.D.
When: 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
Driver: Jason Ravnsborg, 44, Pierre, S.D., No Injuries
Vehicle: 2011 Ford Taurus
Pedestrian: Joseph Boever, 55, Highmore, S.D., Fatal Injuries
HIGHMORE, S.D. – One man died Saturday night in a pedestrian-vehicle crash west of Highmore.
A 2011 Ford Taurus was westbound on U.S. Highway 14. The driver, 44-year-old Jason Ravnsborg of Pierre, told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that he had been involved in a car-deer crash. The driver was not injured
The pedestrian’s body was discovered Sunday morning. He has been identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash. All information remains preliminary at this point.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety
Does anyone else find his statement of “car-deer crash” suspicious? His mistaking a human for a deer raises the question of where he had his attention. His cruising on without confirming what he hit raises the question of his concern for other living things. Either way, this doesn’t look so good. Bummer all around.
It was pitch black dark out there. I know I have driven many times at night and missed things because of how dark things are. No one knows anything yet so your statement is not supported by facts and has no barring.