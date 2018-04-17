On Tax Day, Thune Highlights How Tax Reform Benefits South Dakota Families

“Under the new system, we are allowing American families to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee and a key voice during the tax reform debate, highlighted that today is the last day Americans will be required to file taxes under the old, burdensome system, and he outlined how they are already benefiting from tax reform.

“Today marks the last day that people have to file under the old tax code, and it’s out with the old, and in with the new,” said Thune. “We’re very happy and excited about that. Under the new system, we’re allowing American families to keep more of their hard-earned money. Just as an example of that, an average family of four making $73,000 a year will see their tax burden lowered by $2,000. They will get a tax cut of $2,000, which enables them to keep more of their hard-earned money.”

In addition to serving on the Finance Committee, Thune was one of eight Republican senators appointed to the conference committee that was tasked with negotiating the final tax reform bill.

