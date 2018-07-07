On the ground in Alexandria, VA

I’m on the ground and staying in Alexandria Virginia, where you can find the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, which looms large in the skyline:
I’m sure Lora Hubbel will find my staying in the shadow of a Masonic memorial to be a nefarious plot.
There were also fish & chips to be had at Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub in Old Town Alexandria.
More to come later.
Making me hungry.
Try the fries and gravy while you’re in the area.
You should be just up the street from BRABO. Great spot for brunch. Bring your wallet though. Old town Alexandria = a bit pricey.
Truth be told, the Fish & Chips were just so-so. Chips good, Fish didn’t have a lot of flavor. Had shrimp later down the line at the Fish Market down the line that was much better.
Check out “The Warehouse” restaurant (214 king street)… if you have time