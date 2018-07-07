On the ground in Alexandria, VA

I’m on the ground and staying in Alexandria Virginia, where you can find the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, which looms large in the skyline:

I’m sure Lora Hubbel will find my staying in the shadow of a Masonic memorial to be a nefarious plot.

There were also fish & chips to be had at Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub in Old Town Alexandria.

More to come later.

5 Replies to “On the ground in Alexandria, VA”

  3. a friend of education

    You should be just up the street from BRABO. Great spot for brunch. Bring your wallet though. Old town Alexandria = a bit pricey.

  4. Pat Powers Post author

    Truth be told, the Fish & Chips were just so-so. Chips good, Fish didn’t have a lot of flavor. Had shrimp later down the line at the Fish Market down the line that was much better.

