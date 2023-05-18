On the other side of the culture war, national LGBTQ+ group coming to SD to train more candidates

In the prior post, I noted that legislators could be looking at pushing back on kids attending drag shows using liquor licenses as a preventative hammer. Which is ironic, because it comes at the same time that a national LGBTQ+ group has announced that they’re coming to SD to train more candidates after a bill that targeted drag shows at public universities was debated.

According to Dakota News Now:

..a national, nonprofit group based out of Washington, D.C., that tours the country to recruit and train LGBTQ+ political candidates is coming to Sioux Falls on Saturday for the Sioux Falls LGBTQ+ Leadership Summit. and.. He attended a four-day LGBTQ+ Victory Institute training course in Portland, one of three that group stages per year. Events like Saturday’s one-day course in Sioux Falls occur four times per year. Given those tools from the Victory camp — and some financial backing by Victory’s sister PAC, the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund — Nelson finished second place in a new district that sends two members to the House of Representatives. and.. “We play the long game at Victory Institute, so we know that this is a war, not just a battle. Most importantly, we need to send a clear message that we are not going back. We are not going to take an off year. We’re not going to stop running for office.”

Read the entire story here.

With one side of the culture war recruiting candidates to beat Republicans because they vote against drag shows , and the other side fighting to keep kids from being exposed to drag shows, it looks like South Dakota is firmly in the crosshairs of the national culture wars.

Should make for an interesting election in 2024.