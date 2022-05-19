One candidate is endorsed by Governor, another endorsed by randoms.

If you recall, a day or so ago, District 2 House candidate Jake Schoenbeck released a nice endorsement from Governor Kristi Noem that will likely be appearing in mailboxes:

And yesterday, his fellow District 2 House Candidate John Sjaarda mailed out a different postcard, touting the endorsement of a number of politicians that have little or nothing to do with his district:

I’m not sure what the common thread is here. Most of the House members endorsing him opposed impeachment, although Sjaarda claimed ignorance when asked about it by the Argus. Although I do see Aylward voted in favor of it. So, that’s not it.

A couple of them used to represent a small portion of what is now District 2. But… not the others?

Kind of a head scratcher.

You know, the Governor supporting an up and coming candidate is one thing, considering she’s the most popular Republican in South Dakota among Republican voters. Just not seeing that Tom Pischke or Rhonda Milstead are going to compel a similar sense of “we need this guy.”

Endorsed by randoms.