One legislator’s comments on why they voted in favor of Main Street this week, instead of against them.

In case you were living under a rock, the Governor had called a special session this week to change a couple of laws that would have delayed the state from collecting sales tax due from on-line sellers who were avoiding charging it.

Most all voted for it, but a few voted against it and are somehow claiming it was ‘conservative’ to vote for Amazon and others their own Main Street merchants & constituents.

However – and I’ve certainly disagreed with her on a number of topics in the past – but State Representative Lynne DiSanto has one of the better explanations as to why she voted in favor of the state to collect it from the Amazon.com retailers of the world:

Thoughts?

