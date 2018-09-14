One legislator’s comments on why they voted in favor of Main Street this week, instead of against them.

In case you were living under a rock, the Governor had called a special session this week to change a couple of laws that would have delayed the state from collecting sales tax due from on-line sellers who were avoiding charging it.
Most all voted for it, but a few voted against it and are somehow claiming it was ‘conservative’ to vote for Amazon and others their own Main Street merchants & constituents.
However – and I’ve certainly disagreed with her on a number of topics in the past – but State Representative Lynne DiSanto has one of the better explanations as to why she voted in favor of the state to collect it from the Amazon.com retailers of the world:
Thoughts?
As farmers anything we buy out of state, the department of revenue has letter delivered before we even pick the equipment up. Everyone needs to pay, why just ag footing the bill all the time. She definitely hits a home run with the small businesses as well.
If your chincing out on that bag of diapers or the tools you need for trade by ordering on line and not paying sales tax, you are not supporting your community or state.
You have to realize those that voted no are the Stace Nuts.