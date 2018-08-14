One wing of Constitution Party has met and made their selections. LaFleur changes his mind about withdrawing.

That was a quick change in direction. Last week we heard from Dr. Terry Lee LaFleur that he was not running:

I apologize to all of my supporters out there because all I have ever wanted to do was create a better, stronger future for the Good of all South Dakotans! However, the corrupt politicians of this sorry State want all of us under their thumbs until the day we all die. Wherefore, the last act of my campaign is to endorse Billy Sutton as the next governor of South Dakota.

Read it here.

But in the meantime, that facebook post has mysteriously disappeared. And now we have a new post. From Facebook:

Apparently LaFleur withdrew his withdrawal, and endorsement of Sutton, and is running on the Constitution Party Ticket. If they manage to get it to get past the judge later this week.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...