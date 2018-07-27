Only 11 days left for placeholder candidates to withdraw from the ballot… otherwise, they’re stuck with it.

For many Democrats, August 7th is a quickly approaching date looming in their future. Because once that date passes, if they haven’t removed themselves from the ballot, they’re stuck with running.

According to the Secretary of State:

August 7 Last day for candidates to withdraw nominations from general election – ARSD 5:02:07:05. (SDCL 12-6-55) (Not later than the first Tuesday in August at 5:00 p.m. before the ensuing election) (No registered mail option)

State Democrats have dropped several people already, including…

Hugh Grogan (D13 State Senate – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)

Joan Stamm (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)

Mary Leary (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/16/2018)

Brian L Jorgensen (D21 House – Withdrawn 07/09/2018)

Philip Testerman (D23 House – Withdrawn 07/24/2018)

Hank Whitney (D30 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Karen McGregor)

Angel Staley (D32 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Bill Knight)

Seven withdrawals, with 2 replacements. Time is running short for the members of a party that couldn’t even get their convention correct.

If anyone else is a Democrat placeholder on the ballot, the clock is ticking to remove yourself, since withdrawals must be received at the Secretary of State’s office by August 7th. That’s not the mailing date. They must be received by that time.

We’ll keep watching.

