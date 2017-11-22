Or maybe you could consider it crazy talk, and not something a candidate for Governor says.

Republican candidate for Governor Lora Hubbel shows us one again how she would assess information as our next Governor:

Sure, Lora. “Marines land in Langley for Counter Coup.” A rumor.

  2. Steve Sibson

    Pat, I would call it closed minded for a governor to automatically dismiss a rumor. An open minded governor would vet the rumor, and then decide if it is false or something that needs to be dealt with.

  3. Anonymous

    Wishful thinking to have a coup against the government…isn’t that the definition of treason or treasonous activities…

