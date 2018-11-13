Out-of-state money ban likely to be challenged in court

A ban on out of state contributions towards ballot measures was passed at the ballot box last week, but it sounds like people are already lining up to challenge the measure as unconstitutional:

“I think these guys are going to take their chips and go play in Idaho or North Dakota and leave us alone,” Mickelson said. As for a lawsuit against the out-of-state ban, he said: “Bring it on. We’ll win. And it’s a fight worth having.”

But Don Haggar, state director of Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota, said he expects it to be overturned.

“I think it’s clearly unconstitutional on several levels and we are examining our options as far as potential litigation is concerned,” Haggar said.

The U.S. Supreme Court has interpreted the Constitution’s free-speech protections as prohibiting any limitations on money in ballot measure elections, Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at the nonprofit Common Cause, told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Do we think the law will last through the next election?

