Out of State PAC attacks Blake Curd in campaign to pressure legislators.

In my Sunday Argus this morning (which I get for the full week of online access, as well as the Sunday ad inserts, since the ads generally out number news) this full page advertisement appeared attacking newly elected Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd.

The ad appears to come from out-of-state group Represent.us, the same one who spent millions to promote the ultimately unconstitutional Initiated Measure 22.

If you recall, initiated measure 22 was submitted to the voters after sponsors were warned that portions may be unconstitutional in the initial drafting review stages done by the Legislative Research Council. Ignoring that, out of state sponsors spent well over $1 million on a campaign which ignored portions of the measure objectionable to the public, and focused on unfounded claims that lobbyist were buying off state officials.

The measure nearly passed, but was quickly challenged in court, and enjoined by South Dakota courts for – guess what? – being unconstitutional. Who would’ve imagined that, after they were warned about it the first place?

Legislators have promised to roll back the unconstitutional measure, but to retain some form of ethics commission, since that is what the voters thought they were getting in the first place.

But that’s not good enough for the sponsors of the unconstitutional measure. So, the out-of-state liberal group is once again opening up their pocketbook, and pressuring legislators to keep the portions that they just lost in court on.

I’m sure there will be more drama to come.