Out of State Represent.us organization attacks legislators. Again.

The Liberal out-of-state Special Interest group Represent.US is back at it, attacking legislators who have the unfortunate task of cleaning up their legislation that was declared unconstitutional by Judge Barnett, and enjoined from taking effect.

Seriously. Who has gotten a gold watch, all expenses paid vacation, or a million dollars form a lobbyist? That’s why this IM22 needs to be dismantled. It’s all built on a tower of lies.

