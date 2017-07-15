Out working the range this next week…

Starting tomorrow, I’ll be out working the hard scrabble range of Western South Dakota this next week… If you call sitting in an annual company retreat in Sturgis “working the range.” I mean, riding a steel folding chair and talking about insurance sales (and my part, claims) for outdoor recreation venues is kind of like working unforgiving land, isn’t it?

Seriously though, I’m going to be largely out of pocket this next week, but I’ll be monitoring things, and posting when I have a free moment. (Darn jobs. I could post all day long but for gainful employment.)

