Outlier candidate for Gov. Terry Lee LaFleur claims he has the signatures (but maybe not the positions) to run in the Primary.

Terry Lee LaFleur, the former auto parts deliveryman with a law degree, is making the claim on Facebook today that he has the signatures needed to be placed on the ballot for the Republican Gubernatorial Nomination for Governor:

If LaFleur is able to be placed on the ballot as he boasts, it will likely up the ante for the fringe candidate who thinks we should have free Universal government health care paid for exclusively by donations, and advocates for a 15% income tax in South Dakota.

(Good luck with those hard left views in the GOP Primary.)

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...