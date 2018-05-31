Outside PAC Group running Anti-Jackley/ Laura Kaiser lawsuit ad

I just got my hands on this ad. Apparently a group called the Tenth Amendment Project has their own advertisement up criticizing Attorney General Marty Jackley for his handling of the Laura Kaiser sexual harassment lawsuit, and has placed this ad on the air based on the KELO TV Coverage:

The website for the group promoting this ad can be found at www.tenthamendmentaction.com.

(Not a lot of political ads that have the word “horny” in it.)

