Outside PAC Group running Anti-Jackley/ Laura Kaiser lawsuit ad

I just got my hands on this ad. Apparently a group called the Tenth Amendment Project has their own advertisement up criticizing Attorney General Marty Jackley for his handling of the Laura Kaiser sexual harassment lawsuit, and has placed this ad on the air based on the KELO TV Coverage:

The website for the group promoting this ad can be found at www.tenthamendmentaction.com.

(Not a lot of political ads that have the word “horny” in it.)

    1. Anonymous

      Yes, lets choose to focus on the pac rather than the message itself. Anything we can do to absolve Marty of his series of scandals.

    2. Victim

      Doesn’t matter- it is clearly part of Noem’s campaign. I am disgusted with Noem’s behavior.

  2. Anonymous

    Marty is a nice guy to me every time I have talked to him, but he has displayed poor judgment on a number of occasions.

  5. Fled to Red

    Not a lot of political ads that have the word “horny” in it.

    Maybe it’s really Jackley, going for the pro-Trump, grab ’em by the kitty vote?

