Over 100 Interns urge re-opening of US Capitol; effort led by Congressman Dusty Johnson Interns

From CNS News:

Over one hundred congressional interns will reportedly send a letter Thursday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The letter originated in Republican South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson’s office and implored Pelosi and McCarthy to reopen the U.S. Capitol to the public, CNS News reported. “As congressional interns from both sides of the political aisle, our love of country is a shared trait. We’d be thrilled to provide this public service once again to our constituents and fellow countrymen,” the letter said, according to CNS News.

There’s more to come on this, as I’m sure Congressman Johnson will have a release.

As I understand it, a statement to this effect was read in the rotunda by Johnson intern Sydney Noordsy from here in Brookings.

** Update**

It didn’t take long for our interns to realize the Capitol should be reopened to the American people. Today a bipartisan group of House & Senate interns did something about it! pic.twitter.com/6G90NGJEOH — Jazmine Kemp (@JazmineKemp_) June 24, 2021

