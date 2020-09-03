By one count tonight, there are around 250 unhappy people who went down to the Brookings City Council meeting (the hallways are packed) to express their extreme displeasure with the City Council over their proposal to extend and increase COVID restrictions, over-reaching restrictions into people’s homes.
The young lady speaking was the one who organized the change.org petition effort which is approaching 1800 people at this writing.
She didn’t mince many words when she expressed that she hopes some of the people in the room tonight will run for the seats in the next election held for the City Council.
The crowd is loud and a little raucus. And they don’t like the over reaching proposals initiated from city staff.
7 thoughts on “Over 250 upset people in red show up for Brookings City Council meeting”
GOOD JOB BROOKINGS.
Now, somebody get a 5G/RF sensor and start collecting corollary data on the presence of wireless emitters and covid positive tests.
Isn’t there a university there with the ability to do this kind of science?
Mr. Dale, are you suggesting the 5 Gs promote or grow the covid bugs?
As to the assembled, they do look like a fine mob, and I feel bad for the elected fellows who have to listen to all of them speak on this matter.
Sounds like some new people need to run for city council next time.
1/2 of one percent of the population of Brookings County is currently considered an active case of Covid-19.
And for this the City Council is considering telling people they can’t have more than ten people in their own homes to celebrate birthdays, holidays, etc?
and alcohol sales before 10 PM won’t spread disease but after 10 PM is a problem? While late night alcohol sales have correlated with certain diseases, respiratory viruses are not on that list.
Yeah but packed bars past 10pm are correlated with spreading the virus
Where is the Mayor in all this?
Lol hardly anyone is wearing a mask