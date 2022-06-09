Over 43% of Republican participated in primary election!

Wow. That is a tremendous turnout.

11 thoughts on “Over 43% of Republican participated in primary election!”

  3. As a world class information scientist with an MS from the nation’s top program and 24 years of experience building and maintaining systems in IT, this statement is vacuous.

    Why?

    Because, until we cross reference the voting records with roles from other states, who cares?

    The only people that would trust a vote are those with complete assurance of the chain of custody and quality of voter role data.

    I guess it’s time to stop pretending and start repairing.

    But, for the love of God, keep voting. We won’t know the exact moment when we have achieved peak electoral strength, while we know that moment is most certainly not now. When our votes achieve maximum value (1 for 1), like a jig in the water, you’ll want to have your vote in the pool.

    1. John Dale writes: “When our votes achieve maximum value (1 for 1), like a jig in the water, you’ll want to have your vote in the pool.”

      Ciphering. No my strong suit, I guess.

  4. For what it’s worth, the integration between state voter roles will require each state to own their own process, which means competency in IT. I would not advocate pushing this responsibility to a third party corporation (like the one that writes the software from MN that controls SD’s voting machines).

  7. This is so funny — the GOP bragging about the excellent turnout that was largely inspired by people wanting to vote against the GOP-endorsed Amendment C. Talk about clueless.

