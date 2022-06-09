Over 43% of Republican participated in primary election!

Wow. That is a tremendous turnout.
Republican voters in South Dakota are breaking more records. Thanks to over 43% turnout of Republicans, this Primary Election had the biggest turnout in over a decade. With only 2.8% of Democrats voting it was still a record of 32% turnout. Thank you South Dakota Republicans!
— South Dakota GOP (@sdgop) June 9, 2022
…which means republican voters torched Amendment C.
Thoughts and prayers to AFP and Mr. Koch.
Hello, Lee? State legislators?
Can you hear us now?
As a world class information scientist with an MS from the nation’s top program and 24 years of experience building and maintaining systems in IT, this statement is vacuous.
Why?
Because, until we cross reference the voting records with roles from other states, who cares?
The only people that would trust a vote are those with complete assurance of the chain of custody and quality of voter role data.
I guess it’s time to stop pretending and start repairing.
But, for the love of God, keep voting. We won’t know the exact moment when we have achieved peak electoral strength, while we know that moment is most certainly not now. When our votes achieve maximum value (1 for 1), like a jig in the water, you’ll want to have your vote in the pool.
John Dale writes: “When our votes achieve maximum value (1 for 1), like a jig in the water, you’ll want to have your vote in the pool.”
Ciphering. No my strong suit, I guess.
For what it’s worth, the integration between state voter roles will require each state to own their own process, which means competency in IT. I would not advocate pushing this responsibility to a third party corporation (like the one that writes the software from MN that controls SD’s voting machines).
This was our first offensive play post 2020.
The defense was ready and stalwart, but it’s a long game, yet.
🙂
Ready for Medicaid and legal cannabis next year. Thanks Republicans!
Sounds like you might want to move to a state that better aligns with your ideals.
Nah I want to stay here and turn SD more liberal 🙂
This is so funny — the GOP bragging about the excellent turnout that was largely inspired by people wanting to vote against the GOP-endorsed Amendment C. Talk about clueless.