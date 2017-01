In the race for Republican GOP Chairman, an announcement came out from Pam Roberts on Tuesday of this week from her personal e-mail declaring her candidacy for a second term of office.

As SDWC readers know, this year may mark the first time in a long while where there’s a competitive race for the office, with word of former Senate Assistant Majority Leader Dan Lederman out contacting people and indicating that he’s running.

For those of you following the race with interest:

