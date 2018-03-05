Panel on politics of the 1980’s coming up at Augustana

On Saturday April 21, 2018 at 8 am at the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University, Author and John Thune Staff Member Jon Lauck is going to be chairing a panel of speakers on the politics of the 1980’s in South Dakota. Here’s who you can hear from:
Session 15
Sean Flynn – Dakota Wesleyan University
Catherine McNicol Stock – Connecticut College
Marshall Damgaard – University of South Dakota
Drey Samuelson – TakeItBack.org
Bob Mercer – Pure Pierre Politics
If you weren’t around during ‘the greatest decade’ make a point to attend and find out what you missed!
Why would I want to listen to a bunch of college professors and Drey Samuelson?
Maybe you will learn something….
I am not interested in lies and half truths spread by them.