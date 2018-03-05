Panel on politics of the 1980’s coming up at Augustana

On Saturday April 21, 2018 at 8 am at the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University, Author and John Thune Staff Member Jon Lauck is going to be chairing a panel of speakers on the politics of the 1980’s in South Dakota. Here’s who you can hear from:

 Session 15
Panel III: The Politics of the 1980s in South Dakota
Chair: Jon K. Lauck (author)
University of South Dakota

Sean Flynn – Dakota Wesleyan University

Catherine McNicol Stock – Connecticut College

Marshall Damgaard – University of South Dakota

Drey Samuelson – TakeItBack.org

Bob Mercer – Pure Pierre Politics

If you weren’t around during ‘the greatest decade’ make a point to attend and find out what you missed!

