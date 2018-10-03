Party-switching, residence-moving George Ferebee being told it’s time to leave office

Pennington County Commissioner George Ferebee is apparently being asked to leave the Pennington County Commission. Why? Among other things, he’s left the area he was elected to represent. And according to state law, that’s not going to work:

And this is all in addition to the fact he’s been skipping County Commission meetings, and getting in trouble with the law over his sceptic system.

What’s a county commission to do, other than to show him the door?

