The South Dakota Democrat Party is announcing today that they’re canceling their big New Year’s Gala event citing COVID. But I can’t help but notice that they’re also the party without any candidates as well…
Due to Covid-19 we’re cancelling the New Year’s Gala this Saturday. If you’ve purchased a ticket, check your email for more information.
— SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) January 6, 2022
Might just be a coincidence.
One thought on “Party without candidates for Governor, Congress canceling big event citing COVID”
And here I thought this was when they’d really start turning things around.