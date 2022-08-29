Patriot Ripple Effect group supposedly starting to ex-communicate members

Here’s a funny tale I caught this weekend.

I’m catching stories that the Patriot Ripple Effect group out of Sioux Falls has started kicking people out of their anti-establishment club for various offenses against.. well, I guess we’d say for offenses against the establishment.

Word is they’ve booted at least two local elected officials out, at least one for offenses against the organization such as critical words about the group.

I didn’t realize that the group had grown so large they could afford to start booting out elected officials willing to claim association with them.

Stay tuned.