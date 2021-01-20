I was honestly a little shocked at this one. While not supported by Senator Rounds or Governor Noem, former political operative Paul Erickson was given a “get out of jail free” card by President Trump as one of his final acts of office:
The list of South Dakotans includes Paul Erickson of Sioux Falls, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020 for defrauding investors. He was also the boyfriend of Maria Butina from Russia, who was deported in 2019 after serving time for failing to register as a foreign agent. Noem and Rounds were not listed as supporters of Erickson’s pardon.
and..
Erickson was accused of defrauding investors in a proposal to develop land in the North Dakota Bakken oil field by persuading people to buy real estate and build single-family homes. One person, identified as “D.G.” in the indictment, wired $100,000 to Erickson as an investment in the project. The money laundering charge relates to transferring $1,000 of that $100,000 to someone identified as “M.B.”
Not sure what to say on that one, but “wow.”
5 thoughts on “Paul Erickson pardoned by Trump on way out the door. Didn’t he bilk investors for thousands?”
Just professional courtesy from one con man to another.
I think it’s safe to say that these are not Trump’s pardons.
By his signature on the bottom… they are in fact his.
This pardon is garbage, and on par with the lousy pardons granted to John Nystrom, Gregory, Deborah, and Martin Jorgensen, and Jessi Frease. People who committed white collar crimes (double billing for Indian School repairs, mislabeling beef, and kiting checks at the bank) and who gave nice donations to Governor Noem and Trump’s MAGA PAC were in good shape. Damn disgusting on the part of Governor Noem. Damn disgusting that you can harm society and be relieved of accountability and reckoning.
Since the election, we sure have gotten a glimpse into Trump’s interior soul which isn’t very pretty.