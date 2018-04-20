Paul TenHaken endorsed for Sioux Falls Mayor by Homebuilders Association of the Sioux Empire and Family Heritage Alliance

A couple of more endorsements have come in for Paul TenHaken, the man who many anticipate will be the next mayor of Sioux Falls:
Both the Family Heritage Alliance and the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire have offered their endorsement of TenHaken in the runoff election scheduled for May 1st.
GO JO!
GO AWAY, JO!
Two great endorsements. Should help with his get out the vote efforts. I’ve been hearing from a lot that people think Paul is going to run away with it but voters still need to show up strong to make that happen!
Has the Tapio/Shad team endorsed Paul Ten Haken?
If you call him I’m sure he’ll be willing to talk with you about your curiosity: 605-880-7449 or his email is available on his website. Like you, I’m anxiously awaiting for all SD Senators to tell me who I should vote for;) As it may be fun to watch the endorsements roll in, it is possible to think for yourself.