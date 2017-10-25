Paul TenHaken fundraiser this week – here’s the invite. Posted on October 25, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidate Paul TenHaken held a fundraiser for his campaign earlier this week, which by reports from an attendee had over 200 people who came by as Paul prepares for his April election day. Here’s the invite.. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related