Paula Hawks apparently IS running for SDDP chair. Her plan: “get all the bomb throwers together, talk to the media alot, and raise money.”

From a letter posted over at southdacola.com (yes, the blog that calls Sioux Falls Police officers “piggies”), it appears that 2016 losing Congressional Candidate Paula Hawks is actually planning to make a run against Ann Tornberg for chairwoman of the South Dakota Democrat Party.

The question is, can she get more than 36%?

It’s interesting to note what Hawks is promising to do for Democrats as part of her long, long campaign letter for the office of SDDP Chair. (I’ve abbreviated much of it, because good lord, Hawks just rambles on.)

Capitalize on the opportunities being handed to us by the massive numbers of people taking action through the many resistance groups forming across the state: LEAD, Progress SD, South Dakota Forward, Pantsuit Nation… I will work to reinforce the existing relationships I have with media outlets in South Dakota…. The wait-and-see strategy that is occurring now isn’t working – we can’t wait for the reporters to come to us – we have to go to them and keep the lines of communication open I will vigorously pursue the formulation and dissemination of a strategic plan of action…. I will expand fundraising efforts and make them a much larger priority….

If we look at what embattled SDDP Chairwoman Ann Tornberg promised to do in 2014, there are some similarities…

Rebuild Financial base from the grassroots. Hire more staff for offices Build County-level organizations Recruit a full slate of candidates Register new voters among diverse constituencies Win Elections.

…Except Paula Hawks is promising to be all “strategic,” as she used strategic and strategy in her long rambling manifesto 11 times. But otherwise the Hawks plan is pretty thin on details, and doesn’t provide any real justification for people to elect her, other than to focus their anger at Tornberg.

In fact, if you look at it and compare the two, actually, Tornberg had a far more thought out plan than Hawks’ plan of get all the bomb throwers together, talk to the media, and raise money. You need to elect Hawks to do that? Comparing it, when she sought the office, Tornberg offered a plan. Hawks is offering little more than to write one. Which I’m sure will be a very, very long document with lots of words.

Paula Hawks’ plan to lead the South Dakota Democrat Party is about as thin and disorganized as her campaign for Congress was. She cites her “existing relationships …with media outlets in South Dakota,” but if I recall, they absolutely roasted her over her campaign, calling it “amateur hour.”

If those are the relationships she’s talking about bringing to the SDDP…. then I say as far as the SDGOP is concerned, keep on keeping on.

