Paula Hawks confirms what I already told you, announces Stacey Burnette as new ED.

Dems are confirming what I’d pointed out a while back, that Stacey Burnette is their new Executive Director, a move that one Dem activist called “disastrous” at the time it was leaked to me.

From KELO-Radio:

The South Dakota Democratic Party today announced Stacey Burnette’s hiring as SDDP Executive Director. Burnette left her position at the American Cancer Society to join the Party, having previously worked in public service for Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

Burnette will hit the ground running in August, working alongside newly elected party leaders Paula Hawks (chair) and Randy Seiler (vice-chair) to restore the SDDP to its historical position as the preferred choice for voters in communities throughout our state.