Paula Hawks new Dem Chair, prepare for Dems pretending to be other than Dem.

Sounds like Paula Hawks has been elected to be the new chair of the South Dakota Democrat Party, completing the slow-moving coup that she attempted a couple of years back after losing in the Congressional Race. As noted in the title of the post, Hawks best effort at electoral success when she pretended to be something other than a Democrat in 2012:

Because it sure wasn’t her train wreck of a Congressional Campaign.

During her tenure, I think we can prepare for Democrats to spend a lot of time hiding from pejorative labels. Like Democrat.

