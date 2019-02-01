Paula Hawks not the only candidate for SDDP Chair who campaigns for Republicans. SDDP Chair Tornberg “Ann-dorsed” GOP opponent Bolin in 2012.

Remember last week when I asked if the Paula Hawks campaign strategy – if she is successfully able to run for SDDP chair – will be to run as a Republican again, as she did in 2012, where she was featuring herself running alongside a Republican Candidate in an attempt to appeal to voters:



I had someone point out to me that Hawks is not the only one running for SDDP Chair in March who uses this tactic.

Apparently, the current SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg was also big on pretending to be a Republican when she ran for office as well. And not only that, but Tornberg was all in for at least 1/2 of the GOP House ticket that year:

(Argus Leader 10/12)

Looks like Bolin has done well for himself, despite Tornberg’s “Ann-dorsement.” Because as SDDP Chair, Tornberg’s efforts haven’t exactly done the Democrat Party any favors.

