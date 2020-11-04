Pending the counting of absentee ballots, the state legislature has taken on a newer look

This was the craziest election I’ve seen in my 30-some years of being involved in the process. Not only did democrats fare poorly, but they were completely gutted last night, and of the ones who will remain, we almost might be able to count them one hand.

D1 Senate Susan Wismer – Gone, and captured for the first time in decades.

D17 House – 2/2 recaptured.

D18 Senate – recaptured.

While we wait for results in MInnehaha County.. it looks like the trend is running…

D09 Michael Saba – Gone (2/2 seats recaptured)

D13 Kelly Sullivan – Gone (2/2 seats recaptured)

D14 Erin Healy – Gone (2/2 seats recaptured)

Plus there’s a impossible possibility that the unbreachable Democrat district D15 might come out of last night with at least 1 or 2 Republicans.. but we won’t know until the absentees are tallied. We should know final numbers later today.

Unless Nesiba in D15 can pull it out in the absentees, you literally have to go to District 26 before you find a Democrat Senator, Troy Heinert. Then you pick up Red Dawn Foster. And that’s IT. 2, possibly 3 Democrat Senators. I’m not sure how they can even cover committees with those numbers.

In the House it’s not much better.

D15 remains a wildcard, with those races too close to call. But then we have to look for Cwach, Bordeaux, Peri Pourier, Oren Lesmeister…and that’s it. That’s 4 House members, with two unknowns at this point.

If things go badly for Democrats, they could be left with 6 total legislators.

As evidenced by voting trends nationwide, it appears that President Trump energized Republicans to get out & vote in almost unheard of numbers, and they did so here in South Dakota in unexpected and unanticipated numbers.

The GOP appears to have crushed nearly everything in it’s path, with few exceptions.