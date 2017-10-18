Pennington Co. GOP hosting ‘Thank You’ Party for former State Sen. Lyndell Peterson on Saturday

From the Pennington County GOP:

THANK YOU PARTY FOR LYNDELL PETERSEN – There will be a “Thank You” Party in honor of Lyndell Petersen on October 21st at the Wall Community Building from 7-9pm. Lyndell, a fellow life long Republican has served Pennington County as a Commissioner and GOP Chairman and has been involved in the Party for years.

“For years” probably does not sufficiently sum it up for the former long-time State Senator who served from 1977-1994, and most recently served two terms on the County Commission in Pennington County.

Here’s Lyndell’s profile from his last term in Pierre:

Lyndell was one of those State Senators who didn’t get up and speak often in the Chambers during session. But when he did, everyone paused and listened because “Rattlesnake Pete” was not one to mince words.

If you’re in the Wall area on Saturday, make a point to stop by and wish him well.