Pennington Co GOP seeking replacement for Sean McPherson (Dist. 32 House) on ballot

Pennington County Republican Party Chair Margarite McPhillips is telling the Argus Leader tonight that she has only heard from one interested person to take over the GOP Nomination for District 32 State Representative Sean McPherson. Sadly, Sean passed away before winning the Republican House primary on Tuesday:

The South Dakota Republican Party bylaws and state law dictate that Pennington County Republican Party Central Committee members select a replacement to run on the November ballot.

and..

McPhillips said the party would aim to have someone selected prior to the state party’s convention.

Another candidate and executive director of the Family Heritage Alliance, Ed Randazzo, could be selected to run in the general election. He came up short in the primary by 409 votes.

McPhillips said Randazzo had expressed interest in the nomination.

“We haven’t heard from anyone else,” McPhillips said.