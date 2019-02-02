Pennington County Dems triggered by Thune statement opposing abortion measure.

When Virginia Democrats introduced a bill that would legalize abortion up to the point where a child would be delivered..

A bill that would have removed restrictions on late-term abortions in Virginia has led to a conservative outcry.

The Democrat who sponsored the measure said it would allow abortions at any point in pregnancy up until the point of childbirth in certain cases.

Critics said the bill, which failed on Monday to be voted out of subcommittee, would have allowed infanticide.