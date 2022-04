Never let it be said I fail to give credit where credit where credit is due.

After I pointed out in March that the Pennington County Republican Party seemed to have an advertising impediment when it came to mentioning that Governor Kristi Noem is the keynote speaker at their Lincoln Day Dinner, about a week ago, they seem to have finally gotten their act together to acknowledge that the most popular Republican among Republican voters in the state is going to be headlining at their dinner in May: